Prince Harry reacts during a match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry watched Lionel Messi play football for Inter Miami from a US$9,000-a-night ($15,154) VIP suite, joined by football club executives, a White Lotus actress and a future NFL star, the Daily Mail reports.

Last night, the Duke of Sussex could be seen sitting next to Larry Berg, who co-owns the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), which lost 3-1 to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

The Directors Box is a premium space centrally located with perfect midfield views. Photo / BMO Stadium

Seated behind Harry was actress and LAFC mega-fan Connie Britton, who has starred in Spin City, Friday Night Lights and Promising Young Woman. A future star of the NFL, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, was also in the VIP suite, seated just a few rows in front of the prince.

Also at the star-studded game were LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell and fellow actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Selena Gomez and Jason Sudeikis. The royal was spotted warmly greeting Elf actor Ferrell but did not sit with him, opting to sit with Berg and other executives instead.

Harry seemed to be sitting in a director’s box at the stadium, which cost between US$3,000 ($5,051)and US$9,000 ($15,154) to hire. The suite includes beer, wine, fruit, hot dogs and nachos, as well as access to a VIP lounge.

The 38-year-old royal seemed way more engaged with the football than with pop sensation Beyoncé over the weekend. Harry was spotted in photographs looking bored during the Renaissance Tour concert with Meghan Markle and his mother-in-law Doria Ragland at So-Fi stadium.

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Photo / Twitter

Harry, whose wife was allegedly on the guest list for the match but didn’t attend, had the chance to meet Messi afterwards - quipping with a fan that the footballer needed help finding the net. Prior to kickoff, he had laughed and happily scrunched up an LAFC scarf as he supported his local team.

There was an awkward moment before the game when he walked straight past Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz, amid claims of bad blood between the Sussexes and the Beckhams.

While it is not clear if the three stars spotted one another, the video clip has fuelled rumours of an ongoing rift.

David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, was also among the guests at the match but there was no sign that he crossed paths with the prince.

Last month, it was reported that David and Victoria Beckham had been ‘Markled’ - a term cruelly used by the Duchess of Sussex’s critics to describe how she appears to move on quickly from her former confidantes and close pals.

Prince William, Prince Harry and David Beckham attend a reception for FIFA officials on behalf of the English Football Association in honour of the 2010 Football FIFA World Cup on June 19, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

The Beckhams were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018. However, their friendship seems to have taken a turn for the worst, with the Sussexes not scoring an invite to the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and US heiress Nicola Peltz last year.

According to The Mail on Sunday, David Beckham was left “absolutely bloody furious” after he and his wife were reportedly accused by Harry and Meghan of leaking stories about them.

An insider close with the Beckhams revealed at the time: “David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK.”

However, the accusations were allegedly made in a tense phone call and fractured the friendship, reports The Mail on Sunday. The close source added: “Any making up now is so unlikely.”