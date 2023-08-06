Prince Harry and David Beckham were once considered good mates. Photos / Getty Images

When David Beckham made the long-haul flight from London to Sydney - at Prince Harry’s request - for the 2018 Invictus Games, the football legend was left bewildered when the Duke failed to actually meet with him.

According to The Sun, the prince’s team continued to put Beckham off meeting or being seen with Harry, who he had previously happily caught up with socially and invited to his wedding. But this time, despite Beckham having flown halfway around the world, there was someone keeping the pair apart: Harry’s then-new wife, Meghan Markle.

Writing for The Sun, royal biographer Tom Bower alleges that Markle was determined to eliminate any competition in the media and so, despite Beckham’s previous involvement in British sporting endeavours and his willingness to fly down under for Harry, she made sure there were no opportunities for him to steal the limelight.

It is alleged Meghan Markle kept David Beckham from being seen with her husband, Prince Harry, when Beckham flew to Sydney in support of the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Markle’s visit to Australia was her first royal tour overseas and was considered a great success. So much so, writes Bower, that Markle was convinced by the throngs of crowds that she was Diana of the modern day.

It was on this tour that the Duke and Duchess also announced Markle was pregnant.

What appeared to be a joyous trip down under was, claims Bower, in fact a miserable time for the staff who accompanied them. According to the seasoned journalist, Markle screamed at staff and threw a cup of tea.

Her alleged upset is said to have been caused by accusations surfacing about her treatment of staff back in London - news of which Bower says she and Harry became obsessed with trawling the internet for commentary about.

Bower suggests this was the backdrop for Markle’s decision to keep Beckham and his popular-with-the-press wife Victoria from cramping the Sussexes’ style.

Meanwhile, Bower says the snub was barely discussed between the Beckhams with David calling it “a bit strange”, especially considering the kindness the British celebrities had bestowed upon Markle.

Victoria and David Beckham were invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding, but not the dinner afterwards. Photo / AP

Before she married Harry, it is alleged she returned to LA and stayed at the Beckhams’ lavish Beverly Hills home after airing her concerns about paparazzi pestering her.

It was also reported soon after Markle moved to the UK that Victoria had taken her under her wing, giving her makeup advice and the fashion designer’s staff assisting her with facials and hair appointments.

Reporting of the friendship is said to have outraged Markle and contact was made with the Beckhams where it was alleged Victoria had leaked information to the press.

The Beckhams denied the accusations and were invited to the Sussexes’ lavish wedding. However, unlike many Hollywood stars, they did not make the wedding dinner guest list.

Despite the snub, the Beckhams still accepted an invitation to the Invictus Games later that year.

In the meantime, a new issue had arisen, writes Bower.

Markle is alleged to have requested free clothing from Beckham’s eponymous fashion label - a move that is against Palace protocol. It is said the offer of clothing didn’t go ahead for some time, due in part to the Beckhams not wanting to be part of a royal rift.

But by Christmas 2018, as the fashion brand continued to struggle with sales, it was agreed that Markle would wear a navy Victoria Beckham coat on Christmas day.

Again, in March 2020, Markle wore a custom white coat and dress in what would be her last appearance before standing down as a senior royal.

Bower writes that in the years that followed, as the Sussexes moved to California and began their tirade of deals with Oprah, Netflix and in Harry’s memoir, where they hurled accusations at the royal family, the Beckhams watched from afar and, as it appears, decided to remain loyal to the royals.

The Princess of Wales and David Beckham at The Earthshot Prize 2022. Photo / Getty Images

In a move that appeared to cementing their decision to back the monarchy and shun their old friends, Beckham flew to Boston to help William and Kate celebrate the Earthshot prize.

On the same day, as Harry and Meghan made an appearance in New York, allegedly in the hopes of boosting their publicity, the US press was proved to be more interested in footage of Beckham with William and Kate.

What’s more, writes Bower, the Princess of Wales was a hit with the American public.

Most recently, the Beckhams celebrated a big win for his football team in Miami, joined by a raft of famous famous. But the Sussexes were nowhere to be seen.



















