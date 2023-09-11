Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex onstage during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 09, 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex onstage during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 09, 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Things appear to be very competitive in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s household.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this week where he spoke to thousands of competitors and their families in Dusseldorf, Germany, and revealed a piece of insider information.

During his 10-minute-long speech, the Californian-based royal, welcomed Colombia, Israel and Nigeria – just some of the new nations joining the international multi-sport event – and made a cheeky quip about his wife, Meghan, 42.

The mother of two wasn’t present at the games, but made an appearance in Harry’s speech as he told fans: “Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” he joked.

The comment is a reference to Meghan’s genealogy test she took years ago which revealed her ethnicity to be 43 per cent Nigerian.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first appeared at the Invictus Games together in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan is expected to join her husband at the games in the coming days, however it’s been reported their children, Archie and Lilibet, will remain in California.

During the speech, the prince also spoke about the “pride” that many veterans participating in the games felt while wearing their military uniform.

“Am I right in saying for some, it represented a cape? Perhaps a shield, or an escape? For others, an opportunity, a recognition, or a calling? No matter what it meant to you then, or your reasons for signing up, it was always about being of service to others and to your mates.

“You discovered things about yourself you’d never knew. Skills and abilities you didn’t know that you had. You unlocked your potential and performance. And you understood the power of working as a team.

“Ultimately, you were part of a purpose larger than yourself, and that feeling felt good. And I’m guessing a lot of you in this stadium tonight have felt the absence of that feeling for months, maybe years. Well, not anymore.”

The Invictus Games are currently taking place in Germany and come after Harry had a brief visit to the UK where he attended the annual WellChild Awards and surprised royal fans when he visited the late Queen’s grave at St George’s Chapel one year after her death.

King Charles and Prince William reportedly did not meet with the Prince as they had “no time in the diary” to see him according to sources who spoke to Mail On Sunday.

The monarch is currently in the Scottish Highlands, enjoying a private break from royal duties, and was spotted driving near Balmoral last week.