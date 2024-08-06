They went on to reveal that matching coat hangers – specifically, wooden ones from Kmart – and “fancy A4 paper for the printer” were at the top of their list.

Social media users responded by listing the other “mundane things” they’d spend their winnings on.

“All new socks and underwear,” one wrote, dreaming of transforming their top drawer. Another responded: “Right? I feel like I would use my Lotto win to discard all my socks, and just [buy] 100 of one kind of sock so I never have to try find a matching pair again.”

“Warm merino clothes. It is bloody frosty out there,” one chilly Kiwi shared.

“Matching, well-fitted bras and undies,” another suggested.

Others dreamed of getting some long-awaited doctor and dentist appointments, something that’s no small feat among the current GP shortage.

“Book dentist to get them properly sorted,” one wrote, while another listed “new teeth and maybe a lower spine”.

Another wanted the works: “Full body MRI, scans, tests etc and a team to help me get this wreck of a body back into some kind of shape.” Someone else simply wrote: “Therapy.”

What would you do if you won Lotto? Photo / Michael Bradley.

Others said they wanted to overhaul their bed linen and towels without waiting for a sale at Briscoes.

“Some replacement towels. Ours are old and holey but they do the trick – you know, they dry us. I just cannot justify the cost of new ones. But after the Lotto win I might get us a couple each,” one wrote.

“Spent a week at a hotel and had the pleasure to use 3-ply toilet paper. I would certainly splash out on the stuff if given the opportunity,” another commented, while others went even further, daring to dream of 4-ply toilet paper.

Many had long-overdue home improvements on their wish lists, from replacing locks to new furniture, lawn maintenance and dishwasher repairs.

Rather than longing for a luxury car, many fantasised about simply filling up with petrol, while others dreamed of having separate phone chargers for their car, office and bedroom.

For one Reddit user, “fresh vegetables, instead of frozen” were at the top of the list, while others listed pantry staples such as bread, milk, butter and cheese.

“A block of tasty cheese, can finally afford it!” one wrote. Another added: “1kg of good quality tasty cheese – no more slightly soapy edam/mild for me.”

“One of those needlessly expensive Mr Whippy items with a few overpriced add-ons,” wrote one Kiwi craving icecream even in the middle of winter.

“A double quarter pounder with cheese,” one suggested.

Many had good quality pantry staples on their wish list, from bread to milk and tasty cheese. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“I mean going to Maccas and not feeling completely robbed would be a cool purchase, though I’m not sure if that feeling of being robbed [would] go away just because you’ve got more money,” another mused.

Another potential Lotto winner had a plan for the first item they’d buy with their winnings, writing: “I would buy a brown sugar bubble tea and sip it while the initial shock of it all sinks in.”

Others planned to splash out on food for their pets rather than themselves – something that many struggle to afford on top of food for themselves and their families.

“Dog food. A couple of months’ worth at least,” one wrote, while another had a specific mission in mind.

“I’d find all the remaining original formula Whiskas biscuits left in the country, and stockpile them for my cats,” one pet owner declared.

However, one Reddit user was not to be tempted by thoughts of fresh groceries or dentist appointments, declaring that they planned to “save $200 a year because I don’t waste my money on Lotto”.

Earlier this year, Forsyth Barr investment adviser Jeff Matthews told the Herald’s The Front Page podcast that lucky Lotto winners should stop and think carefully before deciding where to spend their winnings.

“Think, ‘How much do I want to give away? Who do I want to help?’ That takes a while to ponder,” he said.

“I think the main thing is building a team around you to help act as a sounding board for whatever crazy ideas you might come up with. Tread carefully. Even for people who are used to having and dealing with money, it could be quite life-changing. But, for somebody who has no experience, it could be the kiss of death.”