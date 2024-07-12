Whiskas recently revealed a new recipe to replace the popular Meaty Selections range.

The Meaty Selection range has been replaced with several new flavours, from Chicken & Rabbit to Beef & Lamb and Sardine & Prawn.

The Cat Haven Rescue, an Auckland-based animal rescue service, claimed the changes meant it would no longer be feed able to feed its rescue cats with the products, as it preferred the larger-volume packaging.

Owner Chanel May wrote on Facebook that she could no longer get her hands on the 4kg and 10kg varieties of the cats’ preferred flavours.

The new formulations “even when slowly introduced, have given all my rescue cats diarrhoea”, May claimed on Facebook.

The home-based cat rescue has been operating for two years, and May tells the NZ Herald she’s been using Whiskas dry food since it started.

At present the service is housing 10 cats, though it has capacity for 20, and May says it normally goes through around 10kg of dry food and 25 cans of wet food each week.

“I actually had no idea they had changed their ingredients and got rid of the two most bought flavours until I went to buy our regular and it was no longer on the shelves,” she says.

“So [I] bought two bags of 3kg as [I] could no longer buy 10kg and there was no 4kg, so it was very costly, and went home to look at their website and was shocked to learn they are now only doing smaller bags.

“I started the process of changing over the cats’ diet by slowly introducing the new product in with the old recipe, and at first they would eat everything but the new, however started eating it when I mixed it in with the wet food and instantly within two hours everyone had explosive diarrhea,” she claimed. “Which the cats could clearly not control as they ended up pooping on their beds and blankets.”

“I stopped giving them the food completely ... I am having to move to Friskies 10kg which is $75 from The Warehouse and cost-wise this is not good at all.”

In her opinion, “it’s a shame Whiskas has forgotten about cat rescues, it really is”.

May says she has commented on Whiskas’ Facebook page several times but has only received automatic responses from the company.

Responding to her post, other cat owners chimed in, with one declaring that in her opinion, the new Whiskas recipe was “horrible”.

“I bought it as a treat for the cats because they loved the Temptations but God alone knows what they’ve done with recipe … even the strays I feed didn’t eat it,” she claimed.

It can take time for cats to adjust to a new type of food. Photo / 123rf

Another said they were “gobsmacked” when they noticed the changes. “Terrible isn’t it? I have but the one cat, and my neighbour’s cat, so I don’t need bulk, but I can just imagine the hassle for those that do!”

Another cat parent wrote, “Whiskas, I’m very disappointed in your change in biscuits. They are now different flavours, different shapes and sizes and full of colours, no treaties in there either.”

One cat owner took to Reddit to ask for help finding a new cat food brand, writing, “Help, my cat hates the new formula for Whiskas dry food.

“He has lived on Meaty Selections dry cat food all his life and he really hates the new formula,” the post reads. “Can anyone recommend another brand of cat food? He has wet food as well but it’s the dry food he hates now.”

Another poster mourned, “Oh no, I thought it was just a different variety. Mine’s not going to be happy, he eats all the Meaty Bites first.”

Whiskas is one of several pet food brands owned by Mars.

Mars New Zealand corporate affairs director Andrea Bradley told the NZ Herald, “We recently launched our new Whiskas Dry recipe range into New Zealand stores with new names and packs to offer pet parents a variety of sizes and value to meet their needs.

“With new recipes, our prices have changed slightly, including some value savings on some of our pack sizes compared to our old products.”

Bradley continued, “We know that cats can be very sensitive to changes to their diet, so our team recommends slowly transitioning your cats’ diets from the old food to the new flavours where possible.

“We encourage cat owners to reach out to us via whiskas.co.nz to chat to our Consumer Care team for help with transitioning diets.”

Why is a new food making my cat sick?

Dr Justine Alley of The Strand Veterinarian in Parnell, Auckland, has a special interest in pet nutrition and tells the NZ Herald that it can take time for cats to adjust to a new food.

“Sometimes formula changes do affect palatability or something in the formula can upset digestion. The usual transition is 5-7 days of old to new but up to two weeks may be needed for cats with sensitive digestion,” she says.

“Cats are creatures of habit and so can refuse food with new flavours or textures.”

When buying a new cat food, what should you look for on the ingredients list?

“Cats are obligate carnivores and so meat should be first in the list of ingredients, ideally top 3. Cheaper products need to use cheaper ingredients and so cereals or vegetable proteins are often top of the list. This is harder for cats to digest and can increase the load of the gut.”

When it comes to cat food recipes, there’s a difference between fixed and variable formulas.

“A variable formula [like] Whiskas chicken and rabbit formula contains ‘meat and meat byproducts (chicken and/or turkey and/or duck and/or beef)’ – which means it can include any one of these proteins, with no guarantee about which one it includes,” Alley explains, adding, “It’s nice that they are trying to source their ingredients locally.”

When reading ingredient lists, cat owners should note the difference between the actual protein and the flavour. Many cat food products also contain artificial flavours and colours.

“It’s important to realise that these are chemicals, and as a result, can have a detrimental effect on their health. Side effects that can occur are allergic reactions and gut disturbances,” Alley says.

Cats can take time to adjust to new food products. Photo / 123rf

So what do cats need from their food bowl, according to Alley? High protein, low carbohydrates and high moisture.

While cat biscuits are often a cheaper option, they’re high in carbs, which some cats will tolerate better than others, she says.

“An individual approach is the best in this case. For those who need it, high protein options are most complete and balanced canned diets, freeze-dried or air-dried raw diets or properly formulated raw or home-cooked diets.”

Like many of us, cats aren’t the best at staying hydrated, Alley says.

“They may go to their water bowls a lot, but not much of the water they lap actually ends up consumed. Most cats that we test on biscuits are borderline dehydrated. This can lead to things like constipation or kidney disease later on.

“If you need to feed biscuits, it’s important to feed some canned food as well and encourage as much drinking as possible by adding water to the canned food, water fountains, extra water bowls around the house, pet milk, pet broth or flavour water with tuna brine.”

When it comes to choosing the right food for your furry friends, Alley says, ”an individual approach based on health, lifestyle and owner preferences is the best.

“So consulting your vet if you are unsure – but looking at ingredients and understanding pet food labels is a good start.”