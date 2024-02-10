Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic on January 29, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles III has issued a statement sharing his “most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes” received by the public after it was revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer last week.

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the King said thank you for the support he had received.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”