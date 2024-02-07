Prince Harry made a fleeting visit to see his sick father. Photo / AP

After a brief meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry has left the UK.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Duke of Sussex arrived back at Heathrow airport just 24 hours after arriving in the UK to return to California to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2.

It comes after the youngest of the 75-year-old monarch’s son’s flew 11 hours to see his father after receiving news of his cancer diagnosis. It was reportedly the first time the two had been in a face-to-face meeting since 2022.

The duke landed in London on Tuesday local time and headed to Charles’ home Clarence House for the meeting. Harry arrived at approximately 2.45pm and left at 3.31pm with the King making the “significant” move to delay his helicopter flight so the pair could reunite.

Speaking to The Sun, a Palace insider said: “Charles always keeps a tight schedule and had a planned itinerary to leave London to rest and recuperate in Norfolk. He is very fastidious about timekeeping but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting.”

Two black SUVs, one believed to be carrying Prince Harry, arrive at Clarence House, London, following the announcement of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis on Monday evening. Photo / Getty Images

“After all, the Duke of Sussex had flown all the way from California at short notice and he accepted the gesture. There is cause for optimism.”

Prince William did not join his father and brother. Sources said William had “no plans” to see Harry during his whistlestop UK visit.

While Harry’s visit was short, the news outlet has reported it is understood to be “warmly” welcomed by the King, with palace insiders telling The Mirror the gesture has provoked fresh hope the current rift between Harry and the royal family could be healed following the meeting.

It’s understood Harry stayed the night at a luxury hotel before he returned to the airport to catch his flight back to the US.

After the meeting, Charles was seen in the back of the State Bentley driving from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, where he looked to be in good spirits.

King Charles waves as he and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House by car. Photo / AP

He will now split his time between Sandringham and London while he receives outpatient treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday night local time that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement released by the Palace revealed that while Charles was receiving treatment for benign prostate enlargement, a “separate issue of concern” was noted and “subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer”.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”

Details about the type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with have not been released, however, the Daily Mail has reported it is not prostate cancer.