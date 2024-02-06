Prince Harry has travelled to the UK to be with his father King Charles. Photo / AP

Prince Harry is in the UK visiting his father King Charles after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis - but he has “no plans” to reunite with his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex landed in London on Tuesday local time and headed to King Charles’ home of Clarence House. It’s reportedly the first time father and son have been together since the King’s coronation last year, which Harry abruptly left as soon as the ceremony ended.

Now Harry has travelled alone from California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

A source told People that “hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them”. But while Harry met with Charles just a day after his diagnosis was publicised, the source adds that there are no plans for a brotherly reunion.

However, Prince William has stepped away from royal duties recently as he cares for his children while his wife Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery. She’s not expected to return to her duties fulltime until at least Easter, according to the palace.

William will resume his duties this week with an investiture at Windsor Castle and the London Air Ambulance’s annual fundraising event.

Prince William may add some of his father’s duties to his own to-do list, People reports - although there are currently no plans to appoint Counsellors of State to act on the king’s behalf.

Counsellors of State are royal family members who can undertake constitutional duties if the monarch is away or unwell. Those positions are currently filled by Queen Camilla, William, Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Harry detailed the rift among himself and his family members in his 2022 memoir Spare.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited to grieve Queen Elizabeth in 2022. Photo / AP

Since the book’s publication, “nothing has changed” when it comes to Harry and William’s relationship, according to author Omid Scobie.

The rift between the brothers has boiled down to a cold indifference, Scobie told People last year.

“I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” Scobie said. “Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”

King Charles III has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Photo / AP

While writing his book Endgame, he spoke to a source who “called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view”, he explained.

“These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

King Charles reportedly told his sons about his diagnosis himself, as well as informing his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward in person.

He was last seen going to church at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham with his wife Queen Camilla, marking his first outing since leaving hospital on January 29.