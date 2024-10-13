Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kamala Harris, who says her husband’s ex is a ‘dear friend’, has become the poster child for blended families

New York Times
5 mins to read
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a campaign event in Philadelphia on August 6, 2024. Photo / Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a campaign event in Philadelphia on August 6, 2024. Photo / Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images

A film producer and mother of two in California posted a short message of praise on Monday after Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Love this,” producer Kerstin Emhoff wrote above a clip in which Harris and the podcast’s host, Alex Cooper, discussed some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle