“I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

It comes after the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff’s marriage to Kerstin fell apart when he got their daughter’s nanny pregnant – an allegation he did not comment on.

Emhoff is said to have ended their 16-year marriage when Kerstin learned of the affair in 2009, while their daughter, Ella, was 10, and son, Cole, was 15.

The woman is reported to have become pregnant and, according to a close friend, “did not keep the child”.

The extramarital relationship took place years before he met Harris, and he is said to have told her about the affair well before they married in 2014.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, told CNN that he would not comment beyond the initial statement that had been released.

Nevertheless, Kerstin has been a supporter of her former husband and the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee.

When JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, characterised Harris as a “childless cat lady”, Kerstin said Harris had been a “co-parent” of their children.

She did not comment directly on the affair, saying: “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago.

“He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala and I have built together.”

Joe Biden’s campaign is said to have learnt of the affair four years ago while vetting candidates for his running mate – which ultimately ended with him selecting Harris.

The news comes as the vetting process for Harris’ own running mate concludes, with the Vice President meeting with hopefuls on Sunday for a final “chemistry test” before an announcement next week.

Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz, the Pennsylvania and Minnesota Governors, and Mark Kelly, the Arizona senator, were all expected to meet with her on Sunday, following an examination of their personal and political lives by a Washington-based law firm.

They were scheduled to talk with Harris at her residence at Washington DC’s Naval Observatory, several sources told the New York Times.

It was unclear whether Pete Buttigieg, the transport secretary, and Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Governor, who are also on the shortlist but seen as less likely picks, would join her.

Harris is expected to put considerable stock in the face-to-face meeting, with aides saying that she would prioritise a personal rapport with whoever she picks as the Vice Presidential nominee.

That could favour Shapiro, whom she has known for almost two decades after both were tapped as rising political stars in 2006.

However, some have voiced disquiet about the Pennsylvania Governor joining the ticket.

Some fear that, as an outspoken supporter of Israel, he could isolate Muslim and Arab American voters in key states such as Michigan.

John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania senator, has lobbied against Shapiro’s selection, according to Politico, with his advisers telling the Harris team that he is too focused on his personal ambitions.

The governor has had a meteoric rise in recent years, running to become Pennsylvania’s attorney general in his first term as a county commissioner, before leaving early in his second term when he was elected governor.

“He hasn’t even been in office two years and he’s looking to run for another office,” Charlie Gerow, a Pennsylvania-based Republican strategist, told Britain’s Daily Telegraph.

“Kamala might want to take a look over her shoulder.”