The woman is reported to have become pregnant and, according to a close friend, “did not keep the child”.
The extramarital relationship took place years before he met Harris, and he is said to have told her about the affair well before they married in 2014.
Brian Fallon, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, told CNN that he would not comment beyond the initial statement that had been released.
Nevertheless, Kerstin has been a supporter of her former husband and the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee.
When JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, characterised Harris as a “childless cat lady”, Kerstin said Harris had been a “co-parent” of their children.
She did not comment directly on the affair, saying: “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago.
“He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala and I have built together.”
Joe Biden’s campaign is said to have learnt of the affair four years ago while vetting candidates for his running mate – which ultimately ended with him selecting Harris.
The news comes as the vetting process for Harris’ own running mate concludes, with the Vice President meeting with hopefuls on Sunday for a final “chemistry test” before an announcement next week.
Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz, the Pennsylvania and Minnesota Governors, and Mark Kelly, the Arizona senator, were all expected to meet with her on Sunday, following an examination of their personal and political lives by a Washington-based law firm.
John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania senator, has lobbied against Shapiro’s selection, according to Politico, with his advisers telling the Harris team that he is too focused on his personal ambitions.
The governor has had a meteoric rise in recent years, running to become Pennsylvania’s attorney general in his first term as a county commissioner, before leaving early in his second term when he was elected governor.
“He hasn’t even been in office two years and he’s looking to run for another office,” Charlie Gerow, a Pennsylvania-based Republican strategist, told Britain’s DailyTelegraph.
“Kamala might want to take a look over her shoulder.”