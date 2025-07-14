Advertisement
China’s young workers face job woes as the economy impacts elite graduates’ prospects

By Joshua Yang
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Chinese graduates face a tough job market requiring master's degrees for top jobs. Photo / the Washington Post

As an undergraduate at Peking University, one of China’s most prestigious universities, Crystal knew she wanted to end up working at one of China’s top tech or finance conglomerates.

Throughout university, Crystal, who gave only her first name for fear of reprisal from her employer for speaking to the press,

