Premium
Lifestyle

How giving up my phone for Lent changed me

12 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce gives up his phone. At least he tries to.

I didn't want it to be meat or chocolate or coffee or anything else wonderful and life-affirming - I wasn't trying to be Jesus.

