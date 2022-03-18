Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Raising the Bar - the art exhibition aiming to change the law

6 minutes to read
Judith Milner is holding an exhibition of her paintings of woman lawyers, which she hopes will help lead to change around gender issues and diversity in the law. Photo / Michael Craig

Judith Milner is holding an exhibition of her paintings of woman lawyers, which she hopes will help lead to change around gender issues and diversity in the law. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

The legal profession has long been a terrible place for women. Auckland lawyer-turned-artist Judith Milner is staging an exhibition she hopes will help change that.

In 2018, when news broke of sexual assault and harassment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.