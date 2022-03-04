Voyager 2021 media awards
Untrained: Greg Bruce auditions for a place in the international dance spectacular

10 minutes to read
The writer, dancing. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The writer, dancing. Photo / Dean Purcell.

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce becomes unexpectedly invested in the only opportunity he'll ever have to dance alongside internationally acclaimed performers at a major arts festival.

I've never been able to do sexy dancing or cool dancing. I

