Lifestyle

Lonely Planet says Auckland is the best city in the world to visit in 2022. Is it right?

13 minutes to read
The view from Maungawhau. Photo / Alex Burton

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce asks what's in a city?

When I heard Lonely Planet had ranked Auckland the number one city in the world to visit for 2022, my responses, in order, were: 1. Pride 2. Confusion.

