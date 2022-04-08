Voyager 2021 media awards
LifestyleUpdated

The Modern Singhs: Abbey and Money Singh and their hit YouTube channel

7 minutes to read
Money and Abbey Singh with 2-year-old Noah and 1-month-old Hazel. Photo / Dean Purcell

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

With millions of fans worldwide and a lifestyle paid for by their happy videos of family life, everything looks rosy for The Modern Singhs of Glenfield, writes Greg Bruce.

Abbey and Money Singh's lives changed

