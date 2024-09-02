Many people see coaches as a more personalised alternative to traditional physical and mental healthcare. Photo / 123rf
A professor of psychiatry unpacks what to consider if you’re looking for help with physical or mental health and are considering using coaching services.
Life coach, wellness coach, business coach, weight-loss coach, break-up coach – the list goes on and on. All are different titles for similar jobs, with the same limitation: Anyone can claim to be an expert.
With ongoing shortages of physicians and mental health workers, many Americans see coaches as a more personalised alternative to traditional physical and mental healthcare.
Yet the profession is poorly regulated, which can make it a utopia for scammers; untrained people providing advice about health, psychology, and nutrition; and, in some cases, cult-like behaviour, such as a coach encouraging customers to cut ties with family and friends.
As a licensed clinical social worker who specialises in mental health and public health, I have observed coaching’s growing popularity and how patients’ interest appears to stem from a lack of affordable and accessible mental healthcare.
Coaches have the potential to fill a gap and work alongside therapists to assist clients. Many people seek coaching to help them make a big decision or hold them accountable for making progress towards a set goal – from launching a business to sticking to their wellness routines. Because the industry is unregulated, however, it’s important for people to understand its limits before using a coach’s services.
In broad terms, coaches assist someone in creating a plan for achieving specific goals – for example, making a change in their career, diet or relationships. It can be effective in helping people manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes, between doctors’ visits and to follow their treatment plan.
Another contributing factor may be the rise of the gig economy, with coaching appealing to people wanting to be self-employed. Social media and the internet also have fuelled coaching’s popularity by making it easier to research and receive health advice, regardless of whether that advice is accurate.
Finally, life coaching relies heavily on positive psychology, which focuses on personal strengths and positive traits for happiness – in short, to look on the bright side and not focus on the negatives.
Since its founding, positive psychology has come under scrutiny for debunked scientific claims of the therapy’s success. And while this approach works for some, others find that it is too individualistic, not giving enough weight to how external issues such as systemic racism can play a role in mental health.
What to look for
Ultimately, each person’s needs are individual, and a life coach might be helpful. However, there are some considerations to keep in mind during an initial consult.
What training does the coach have? What’s their background? I recommend looking into their education and licensing, as well as any titles or certificates that you find unfamiliar.
Is someone telling you that they can cure you or that they have a product that can fix your problem – a meal plan, diet, coaching course, etc.?
Do they have research and evidence, not just anecdotes, to back up the claims they are making? If something is being touted as “tested” or “proven”, make sure you ask about the data.
Is the person touting their service as the “only” way to get better? Are they making unrealistic claims, such as being able to cure someone of their trauma symptoms in one month? A credible life coach is not going to promise to completely change your life or cure you.
Is there a formal contract with the services provided clearly laid out? Does this contract discuss the limitations of services provided? Is there clarity around fees and charges?
Is the coach willing to be flexible about their approach? Do they become defensive when you ask questions?
Life coaching has the potential to be an evidence-based, short-term practice, but potential clients need to carefully consider whether it is appropriate for them.
Emily Hemendinger is an assistant professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.