And now that AI health coaching has entered the chat, these problems are likely to grow.

As a licensed clinical social worker who specialises in mental health and public health, I have observed coaching’s growing popularity and how patients’ interest appears to stem from a lack of affordable and accessible mental healthcare.

Coaches assist someone in creating a plan for achieving specific goals. Photo / 123rf

Coaches have the potential to fill a gap and work alongside therapists to assist clients. Many people seek coaching to help them make a big decision or hold them accountable for making progress towards a set goal – from launching a business to sticking to their wellness routines. Because the industry is unregulated, however, it’s important for people to understand its limits before using a coach’s services.

Why is coaching so popular?

In broad terms, coaches assist someone in creating a plan for achieving specific goals – for example, making a change in their career, diet or relationships. It can be effective in helping people manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes, between doctors’ visits and to follow their treatment plan.

Amid Covid-19, physical and mental healthcare became more difficult to access, which may have contributed to coaching’s popularity. People who were already sceptical of the healthcare system have turned to coaches in hopes of one-on-one, specialised treatment.

Another contributing factor may be the rise of the gig economy, with coaching appealing to people wanting to be self-employed. Social media and the internet also have fuelled coaching’s popularity by making it easier to research and receive health advice, regardless of whether that advice is accurate.

Finally, life coaching relies heavily on positive psychology, which focuses on personal strengths and positive traits for happiness – in short, to look on the bright side and not focus on the negatives.

Since its founding, positive psychology has come under scrutiny for debunked scientific claims of the therapy’s success. And while this approach works for some, others find that it is too individualistic, not giving enough weight to how external issues such as systemic racism can play a role in mental health.

A licensed therapist is obligated to respect patients’ privacy. Photo / 123rf

What to look for

Ultimately, each person’s needs are individual, and a life coach might be helpful. However, there are some considerations to keep in mind during an initial consult.

What training does the coach have? What’s their background? I recommend looking into their education and licensing, as well as any titles or certificates that you find unfamiliar.

Is someone telling you that they can cure you or that they have a product that can fix your problem – a meal plan, diet, coaching course, etc.?

Do they have research and evidence, not just anecdotes, to back up the claims they are making? If something is being touted as “tested” or “proven”, make sure you ask about the data.

Is the person touting their service as the “only” way to get better? Are they making unrealistic claims, such as being able to cure someone of their trauma symptoms in one month? A credible life coach is not going to promise to completely change your life or cure you.

Is there a formal contract with the services provided clearly laid out? Does this contract discuss the limitations of services provided? Is there clarity around fees and charges?

Is the coach willing to be flexible about their approach? Do they become defensive when you ask questions?

Life coaching has the potential to be an evidence-based, short-term practice, but potential clients need to carefully consider whether it is appropriate for them.

Emily Hemendinger is an assistant professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.