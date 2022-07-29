A tough-love coach reveals why he believes ghosting is a good thing. Video / Jake Maddock via YouTube

An Australian dating coach has claimed ghosting is a good thing.

Ghosting is a common occurrence in the Millennial and Gen Z dating realm and is when one person "disappears" without a trace by deleting or blocking the other person on social media without a goodbye - and now a dating coach has claimed it's not as bad as it seems.

Jake Maddock has shot to fame on the social media app TikTok after posting videos giving "tough love" relationship and dating advice, and now the coach has revealed why ghosting isn't something to "cry over".

Speaking to Femail, the Australian dating coach said the move has been slammed by mainstream dating coaches as "bad manners" because it's considered " hurtful and uncompassionate" but he disagrees, claiming it's the "stupidest" thing he has ever heard.

"I have been ghosted, anyone who has ever dated has been ghosted," he said.

"If you go on a date with someone and you don't like them, you don't owe them an explanation on why."

He went on to explain, "If they are so sensitive that they can't stand it when someone doesn't like them, then they have a lot of personal issues to work out. They need to develop a sense of resilience and intestinal fortitude and that is not your problem."

The tough-love relationship and dating coach went on to say that if someone feels "shaken" after being ghosted after a first or second date, there are much bigger problems at hand and they should consider working on their self-esteem issues.

He added that the world "has become so soft and pathetic" that a ghosting can result in someone breaking down and "crying themselves to sleep".



Despite Maddock seemingly being in favour of the ghosting method, he said there are limits to its use.

"It's okay to ghost during dating but once you are four or five dates in and in an exclusive relationship, you do owe the person an explanation.

"If you are getting ghosted after this time, and you're in the dark about it, often the person isn't that into you and you haven't picked up on them not being attracted to you," he explained.

But he revealed situations where he believes it's okay to ghost despite knowing the person well are when you've tried to break up with them but they aren't accepting it, a toxic friendship or an unhealthy family member.

"By ghosting these kinds of people you can create other relationships that actually improve your life."

Maddock has over 420,000 followers on TikTok and often posts videos giving people "tough" advice on their dating or relationship situations.