Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to set healthy work boundaries and avoid burnout

By Philly Powell
Wellbeing coach·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
With burnout on the rise, it’s time to rethink how we balance work and life. Photo / 123rf

With burnout on the rise, it’s time to rethink how we balance work and life. Photo / 123rf

Philly Powell is the CEO and founder of Wellbeing Tick, an organisation that works with workplaces worldwide to help transform toxic cultures and improve employee wellbeing. Now a self-described wellbeing junkie, she spent much alcohol. She started a nine-month period of sobriety on April 14 last year ... and is still going.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle