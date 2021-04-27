Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Study reveals level of NZ worker burnout - the symptoms and the cure

5 minutes to read
AUT's study found essential workers were three times more likely to be suffering burnout. Photo / Getty Images

AUT's study found essential workers were three times more likely to be suffering burnout. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

If you feel emotionally exhausted before your workday has even begun, you could be burnt out - and you could be in good company or, at least, in a lot of company.

That's according to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.