To make her cleaning solution, Akinmade combined baking soda, dish soap, water and Magic Cleaner, an American product designed for stainless steel. She then applied the mixture to the inside of the unplugged gadget, used a scour sponge to scrub away the grime, and finished by polishing with a damp microfibre cloth.

“Do this last thing at night so it has at least 12 hours to dry before you need to use it again,” she suggested.

However, not everyone was impressed with the viral hack - with several raising concerns about using water and cleaning product around the air fryer’s heating element.

“I’m not taking that risk,” one said, with a second adding: “Electricity and water never mix... does it still work?”

“I did something similar and got a few drops on the element... now my air fryer trips the power,” a third shared, while a fourth commented: “Use a oven cleaner instead. This might destroy the element.”

“I once tried this and when I switched it on again, it made fireworks - and I thought, ‘Who am I gonna blame now for breaking the air fryer?’” said another.

An electronic appliance should only ever be cleaned when it’s switched off and unplugged from the power outlet, and the heating element should be completely dry before use.

Recommended cleaning methods for air fryers often depend on the model and manufacturer. For example, Dutch company Philips recommends using a soft bristle brush to remove food residue from the element, but steering clear of hard bristles or steel wire as it may damage the coating. The area behind the element can be reached with a flexible brush, it adds.

Despite the appliance being heralded for its convenience, there are several foods you should steer clear of putting in an air fryer - from battered foods to burger patties.

And while an air fryer is often touted as a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, there is a downside: cooking your food at a high temperature can increase the risk of potentially harmful chemicals, like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) or heterocyclic amines (HCAs), forming in food like meat or fish. It’s advised users don’t overcook things.

If you’re yet to board the air fryer bandwagon, here’s everything you need to know before taking the plunge, according to Herald contributor Nikki Birrell.