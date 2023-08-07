A TikTok influencer has gone viral for sharing a ‘lazy girl’ hack to get your air fryer spick and span. Photo / Getty Images

A TikTok user has gone viral for introducing a “lazy girl” hack to get your air fryer spick and span – and it’s an easy and affordable way to do it.

Lifestyle influencer Roo (@rooshome) revealed her simple cleaning tip to help her 359,000 followers get rid of grease and leftover food in their air fryers and it’s a steal.

So, what is the lazy girl air fryer hack taking the world by storm?

The clip begins with the influencer removing the air fryer basket to show the amount of grease at the bottom of it before putting it in the sink.

Then, she chucked a dishwasher tablet into the greasy basket and filled it up with boiling water from the kettle. Any brand or type of dishwasher tablet can be used.

At Countdown, you can buy a pack of 30 dishwashing tablets for as little as $11.50, which works out to be roughly 38¢ each.

Once the boiling water has been poured into the basket, the influencer encouraged her watchers to “leave it, go out and live your life”.

“Return to it three business days later,” she joked as she poured out the contents and rinsed out the air fryer basket.

The cleaning enthusiast then wiped down the basket with a sponge before leaving it out to dry.

After a while, she showed the results to her watchers and the air fryer basket looked clean enough to be new.

The TikTok user dubbed the hack “life-changing”, which her followers seemed to enthusiastically agree with in the comments section.

“This is great”, one user said.

“A dishwasher tablet gets it perfect every time,” another remarked.

However, one user commented: “My paint started chipping, so no more dishwasher.”