No more burnt bits: How to make your barbecues healthier this summer

3 minutes to read

Using a simple marinade on meats before barbecuing can result in healthier food. Photo / 123RF

By: Jennifer Bowden

Summer barbecue meats can be made healthier with just a few simple measures.

Question:
When it comes to cancer risk, are barbecued meats less healthy than meats cooked in other ways?

Answer:
Fact and fiction surround the

