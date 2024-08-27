Parents often find themselves in battle with their children when it comes to tidying up. Photo / 123RF

There are developmental reasons for children being messy. But there are ways to encourage your child to look after their rooms without stressful conflict.

If you’ve ever opened the door to your child’s room only to be greeted by a sea of clothes, toys and who knows what else, you’re not alone.

Among countless reminders, pleading and threats, parents often find themselves in battle with their children when it comes to tidying up. For so many of us, it is an endless cycle of “try and let it go” and then “triggered and explode”. The ongoing conflict this creates can be stressful for everyone.

But you are not doomed to live with piles of Lego, collected sticks and stones – or rooms full of old food and unwashed dishes until your children leave home. There is a different way to approach this.

Why are children and teens messy?