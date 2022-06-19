Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Matt Heath: Why sharing a room with your kids isn't a bad idea

4 minutes to read
I've been sleeping on the floor of my son's bedroom. He hates it. I love it. Photo / 123RF

I've been sleeping on the floor of my son's bedroom. He hates it. I love it. Photo / 123RF

Matt Heath
By
Matt Heath

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

OPINION:

Is the key to a good night's sleep sharing a room with your kids? Gib shortages, broken pipes and staffing issues have put the rebuilding of our downstairs behind schedule. With the master and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.