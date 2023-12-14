An ER professional lists the five most dangerous toys to gift your kids this Christmas.

An ER doctor has revealed the five toys she would never gift her kids for Christmas.

Dr Meghan Martin, who lives in Florida, knows all too well the dangers of certain children’s presents.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the mum of four warned parents that trampolines, water beads, electric scooters, hoverboards and toys with button batteries could be dangerous, if not lethal, come Christmas.

Martin began by saying that any type of toy that needs a button battery shouldn’t be gifted to kids.

“They keep those little compartments closed with these little cheap screws - it’s not worth it. They can literally kill kids, and they do every year,” she said.

Next, Martin put pressure on parents to keep water beads off of the wishlists this Christmas as they can be dangerous if ingested.

“Water beads are sold as sensory toys, but little kids can ingest them when they’re small, and they can get larger and cause bowel obstructions,” Dr Martin warned.

“Don’t mess with these [with respect to] little kids. And they can cause problems with pets too.”

The third thing she urged parents not to buy were electric scooters - a popular present that tends to be given to children over the age of 8. However, riding a scooter comes with some hefty risks, including breaking bones.

“Kids go way too fast on these,” Martin says.

“They hit a bump, they go flying, they mess up their faces, arms and heads - it’s bad news.”

“Hoverboards can literally light your house on fire.” Photo / 123RF

Similarly to scooters, hoverboards should also be avoided this silly season.

“We see so many hoverboard injuries right after Christmas,” the doctor shared, adding: “They break their forearms, elbows and sometimes their heads.”

“Hoverboards can literally light your house on fire.”

And lastly, while many families like to buy trampolines for children in order to have them spend time in the backyard, this present can often land kids in the emergency room.

“I detest trampolines. They keep the emergency department in the orthopaedics team in business."

“It doesn’t matter if you have a net, it doesn’t matter if it’s buried in the ground. Most of the injuries actually happen on the trampoline.

“I hope you have a wonderful holiday and do not need to pay me a visit.”