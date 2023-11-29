Finding the perfect gift for kids and ultra-fussy teens is no easy task during the silly season.
While there are endless toy catalogues and ads to lure them in, it can be hard to find a gift they will use year-long, won’t quickly outgrow and that doesn’t break the bank.
But fear not, we’ve got you sorted, from ages 0 right through to teens, this gift guide has something for everyone.
Jamie Kay Jack playsuit
It’s a well-known fact that babies look 15 to 20 per cent cuter with little ears on their outfits. And while that fact was entirely made up, the joy this outfit will bring is as genuine as it gets.
Leapfrog learning smoothie
If there’s one thing babies love, it’s an offensively bright colour palette and putting said bright colour palette in their mouths. This toy lets them do both and is kind of adorable, even when it’s covered in slobber.
Gorman Sunday Funday baby puffer jacket
I mean, come on ... This Gorman puffer is so insanely cute and will have that baby in your life well-placed for Kiwi summer – aka wind, rain and unpredictability. Woohoo!
Squishmallow
Squishmallows have been a hot gift for a few years now, but with constantly new ones coming out and adorable collabs, they will still be well placed under 2023′s Christmas tree.
Sort and tip garbage truck
Little hands will love this super fun sort-and-tip garbage truck as they harness those key fine motor skills in their early years.
Disney Pixar wooden toys activity rocket
You’ve never seen anybody busier than a toddler at bedtime and this activity will see them completing their busy jobs until their heart’s content.
Westpac rescue rashie
We all know the importance of keeping our tamariki safe in the water over the summer. And this rescue rashie is the perfect gift to make sure you’ve got essential CPR info on hand while keeping them safe from the rays.
Fur real friends, Cinnamon the styling pony
If you have a pet lover in your life, they are sure to love Cinnamon the Pony. Your little love can style her hair or take her on fun adventures, either way, this gift is sure to please.
Piccolo Kids PJs
The perfect Christmas Eve gift does exist and it’s in the form of these sweet PJs from Piccolo kids. They’ve got a range of colours so your Christmas morning pics will be as aesthetically pleasing as they are memorable.
Wooden tea set
After a hearty Christmas lunch, sit down to a cup of tea served by the recipient of this adorable tea set.
3 packs of Pokemon socks
The perfect stocking stuffer for a Pokemon lover who you don’t quite understand in your ripe old age, but goodness me they are a nice kid.
TMNT action figures
If there’s one action figure that’s hot this Christmas it’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures. Join the gang as they take on the evil Superfly and smash back a pizza in the sewer. Cowabunga dude!
Sonnie kids’ rugby dress
This rugby dress is so cute, that you will wish it came in adult sizing too. The Kiwi brand is a hit with kids and parents alike and it’s easy to see why.
$79 from Superette or it’s always Sonnie T-shirt
Auckland Zoo pass
The gift the keeps on giving comes in the form of a zoo pass. Under 4s are free (the greatest news in a cost of living crisis) and adults can get a yearly pass too, meaning the entire family is set for a roaring good time.
$49 for 4-14 year olds from Auckland Zoo
Crocs
Crocs are hotter than ever and despite a significant amount of ACC claims in relation to the snappy shoes, they do make for the perfect summertime companion – even in your full leg cast.
Space Jump Trampoline
The old trampoline is a rite of passage for Kiwi kids, and this one from New Zealand brand Space Jump is sure to be a hit. From the design, construction and fun accessories, you can count on years of entertainment out of this one.
Lego classic Disney celebration train
If your giftee is coming out of their Duplo stage and into their Lego stage, this set is the perfect option. It’s got all their favourite Disney characters and will look great displayed on the TV cabinet alongside that macaroni art they made you.
Gingerbread house kit
A fun activity for the entire family, that includes the perfect amount of mess and sweetness to please everyone.
Kids’ Hā Tool Koru | Stress & anxiety relief necklace toolkit
Got a kid who struggles with anxiety, and stress, or maybe they are a little bit overwhelmed by the world around them? This stress relief necklace will help them harness their breathing to navigate their emotions more easily – and it looks pretty cool too.
Lego dobby the house elf
Harry Potter fan in your life? Keep them busy this Christmas with this adorable Dobby Lego set, complete with a sock. Be free Dobby!
Oversize B* printed crew
Tweens rejoice, there’s a cool new brand in town. Kiwi brand Blair was founded by two Kiwi mums and made to challenge the fast fashion empire that seems to have a hold on this age group. Not only are their threads sustainable, but they are also really, really cute.
Sephora the future is yours, at home spa set
Got a teen in your life who deserves a pamper? This set from Sephora is perfect for that at-home sleepover and starting their skincare routine.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa travel perfume set
These perfumes from cult brand Sol de Janeiro are the perfect smells of summer combined in a sweet gift set for your teen.
Frank Green drink bottle
These bottles will keep your drinks and kids cool and have them saying “OMG thanks mum” before running off to their room and shutting you out of their lives for yet another day, week, or month – aren’t teenagers fun?
iPad 10th generation
Give the kids what they really want this Christmas – tech. An iPad can easily be classified as a learning device even though you are wildly confident they are using it to talk to their friends about how “unfair” and “uncool” mum and dad are. So don’t forget to turn on those parental controls.
Logitech G ASTRO A10 Headset
A headset you can bend, twist and not break if you accidentally sit on? Say, no more.