For kids and teens.

Finding the perfect gift for kids and ultra-fussy teens is no easy task during the silly season.

While there are endless toy catalogues and ads to lure them in, it can be hard to find a gift they will use year-long, won’t quickly outgrow and that doesn’t break the bank.

But fear not, we’ve got you sorted, from ages 0 right through to teens, this gift guide has something for everyone.

Jamie Kay Jack playsuit

It’s a well-known fact that babies look 15 to 20 per cent cuter with little ears on their outfits. And while that fact was entirely made up, the joy this outfit will bring is as genuine as it gets.

$56.99 from Jamie Kay

Leapfrog learning smoothie

If there’s one thing babies love, it’s an offensively bright colour palette and putting said bright colour palette in their mouths. This toy lets them do both and is kind of adorable, even when it’s covered in slobber.

$25.99 from Farmers

Gorman Sunday Funday baby puffer jacket

I mean, come on ... This Gorman puffer is so insanely cute and will have that baby in your life well-placed for Kiwi summer – aka wind, rain and unpredictability. Woohoo!

$47.20 from Gorman

Squishmallow

Squishmallows have been a hot gift for a few years now, but with constantly new ones coming out and adorable collabs, they will still be well placed under 2023′s Christmas tree.

$34.99 from Farmers

Sort and tip garbage truck

Little hands will love this super fun sort-and-tip garbage truck as they harness those key fine motor skills in their early years.

$50 from Bear and Moo

Disney Pixar wooden toys activity rocket

You’ve never seen anybody busier than a toddler at bedtime and this activity will see them completing their busy jobs until their heart’s content.

$19 from Kmart

Westpac rescue rashie

We all know the importance of keeping our tamariki safe in the water over the summer. And this rescue rashie is the perfect gift to make sure you’ve got essential CPR info on hand while keeping them safe from the rays.

$25 from Westpac

Fur real friends, Cinnamon the styling pony

If you have a pet lover in your life, they are sure to love Cinnamon the Pony. Your little love can style her hair or take her on fun adventures, either way, this gift is sure to please.

$99 from Farmers

Piccolo Kids PJs

The perfect Christmas Eve gift does exist and it’s in the form of these sweet PJs from Piccolo kids. They’ve got a range of colours so your Christmas morning pics will be as aesthetically pleasing as they are memorable.

$70 from Piccolo

Wooden tea set

After a hearty Christmas lunch, sit down to a cup of tea served by the recipient of this adorable tea set.

$19 from Kmart

3 packs of Pokemon socks

The perfect stocking stuffer for a Pokemon lover who you don’t quite understand in your ripe old age, but goodness me they are a nice kid.

$12 from Kmart

TMNT action figures

If there’s one action figure that’s hot this Christmas it’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures. Join the gang as they take on the evil Superfly and smash back a pizza in the sewer. Cowabunga dude!

$29 from Toy World

Sonnie kids’ rugby dress

This rugby dress is so cute, that you will wish it came in adult sizing too. The Kiwi brand is a hit with kids and parents alike and it’s easy to see why.

$79 from Superette or it’s always Sonnie T-shirt

Auckland Zoo pass

The gift the keeps on giving comes in the form of a zoo pass. Under 4s are free (the greatest news in a cost of living crisis) and adults can get a yearly pass too, meaning the entire family is set for a roaring good time.

$49 for 4-14 year olds from Auckland Zoo

Crocs

Crocs are hotter than ever and despite a significant amount of ACC claims in relation to the snappy shoes, they do make for the perfect summertime companion – even in your full leg cast.

$69.99 from Crocs

Space Jump Trampoline

The old trampoline is a rite of passage for Kiwi kids, and this one from New Zealand brand Space Jump is sure to be a hit. From the design, construction and fun accessories, you can count on years of entertainment out of this one.

$899 From Space Jump

Lego classic Disney celebration train

If your giftee is coming out of their Duplo stage and into their Lego stage, this set is the perfect option. It’s got all their favourite Disney characters and will look great displayed on the TV cabinet alongside that macaroni art they made you.

$63 from the Warehouse

Gingerbread house kit

A fun activity for the entire family, that includes the perfect amount of mess and sweetness to please everyone.

$25 from Countdown

Kids’ Hā Tool Koru | Stress & anxiety relief necklace toolkit

Got a kid who struggles with anxiety, and stress, or maybe they are a little bit overwhelmed by the world around them? This stress relief necklace will help them harness their breathing to navigate their emotions more easily – and it looks pretty cool too.

$87 from Hahabitnz

Lego dobby the house elf

Harry Potter fan in your life? Keep them busy this Christmas with this adorable Dobby Lego set, complete with a sock. Be free Dobby!

$62.99 from Lego

Oversize B* printed crew

Tweens rejoice, there’s a cool new brand in town. Kiwi brand Blair was founded by two Kiwi mums and made to challenge the fast fashion empire that seems to have a hold on this age group. Not only are their threads sustainable, but they are also really, really cute.

$89 from Blaire

Sephora the future is yours, at home spa set

Got a teen in your life who deserves a pamper? This set from Sephora is perfect for that at-home sleepover and starting their skincare routine.

$110 from Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa travel perfume set

These perfumes from cult brand Sol de Janeiro are the perfect smells of summer combined in a sweet gift set for your teen.

$62 from Mecca

Frank Green drink bottle

These bottles will keep your drinks and kids cool and have them saying “OMG thanks mum” before running off to their room and shutting you out of their lives for yet another day, week, or month – aren’t teenagers fun?

$69 from Frank Green

iPad 10th generation

Give the kids what they really want this Christmas – tech. An iPad can easily be classified as a learning device even though you are wildly confident they are using it to talk to their friends about how “unfair” and “uncool” mum and dad are. So don’t forget to turn on those parental controls.

$899 from Apple

Logitech G ASTRO A10 Headset

A headset you can bend, twist and not break if you accidentally sit on? Say, no more.

$64.35 from Noel Learning