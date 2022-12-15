Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
ROYALS

Harry and Meghan Netflix doco: Harry damaged, but Diana would be proud of his actions

By Wendyl Nissen
5 mins to read
The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

OPINION:

It’s all about Diana, and it always will be.

The much-critiqued six-part Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan is at its best an ode to Diana and her efforts to “speak truth to power” and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle