Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the latest trailer for her new documentary with Prince Harry. Photo / Netflix

The final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix special have dropped, and Meghan wasted no time getting stuck into the royal family.

In the opening seconds of episode four, she recounts how the family reacted to her joining it, a black, American actress, who she says never fitted in.

“There was this moment where our private secretary said to me, [this family] it’s like a fish swimming perfectly,” Meghan said.

“Then there’s this foreign organism. And they were like ‘What is that? What is it doing here? it doesn’t look like us, it doesn’t move like us, get it off of us’.

“And she just explained that, you know, they’ll soon see that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing. But then it’ll be amazing.

“And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

Meghan also spoke about her first official outing with the Queen, but was deliberately glowing about the recently deceased monarch.

“My first official engagement with Her Majesty was very early on after we got married,” she said.

“We took the royal train together. And we had breakfast that morning and I had a really great time with her.

“I treated her as my husband’s grandma. When we got into the car in between engagements, she had a blanket and she pulled it over my knees and we’re sitting there in the car with this blanket. I thought, I recognise and respect and see that you are the Queen. But in this moment, I’m so grateful that there’s a grandmother figure because that feels like family.

“It was a really good day.”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan’s TV documentary dropped on Netflix last week on December 8. The footage included several royal bombshells that have been picked over by fans and commentators alike.