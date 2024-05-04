Gen Z is embracing individuality when it comes to wedding planning. Photo / Getty Images

As Generation Z heads into their mid-to-late twenties, a Pinterest report into wedding trends shows that those tying the knot in the near future are looking to bring colour and frivolity back to big day celebrations. But how do these latest trends stack up for brides and grooms in New Zealand, and is the recession playing a part in planning?

With over five billion wedding related searches and more than 30 billion wedding ideas saved globally on Pinterest, it seems there’s barely a wedding reception that goes ahead these days without a virtual moodboard attached to it.

The median age for a first marriage or civil union in New Zealand, according to a Stats NZ report from 2022, is 30.1 years for women and 31.1 years for men. And with Gen Z now reaching their mid-to-late twenties, Pinterest wedding trends have begun to reflect this less reserved generation of brides and grooms planning their big day.

A report released in March by Pinterest shows that Gen Z couples are rebelling against the classic neutral beige and white wedding theme, with more boards being dedicated to colourful, vibrant wedding aesthetics.

Red - a colour that is trending in fashion circles for 2024 - is a standout hue in particular for Gen Z, with a 120 percent increase in searches for ‘red bride’, an 85 percent increase in ‘red rose wedding’ and a 130 percent increase in ‘red heart cake’.

A desire for more colour is a trend evident in NZ too, says Dena Appleby, event manager and founder of Auckland-based wedding planning and furniture hire company Willow Lane Events.

“We more often than not have couples briefing us on more adventurous, bold and striking colour combinations and aesthetics,” says Appleby.

“They are wanting to go all out and commit to eye-catching bright hues to create a sense of vibrancy, drama and a ready-to-party vibe.”

Colour is being incorporated into design elements such as stationery, cakes, table decor, bar decorations and in some cases, even the dress, explains Appleby, but adds that many couples are worried a colourful wedding will date.

“I still have a lot of couples who come to us really intimidated by so much colour and they’re worried they will look back on photos and hate that trend. In these cases, they may opt for a modern, chic, timeless black and white base but still use a small amount of bright pops of colour in florals, stationery and other design elements,” she explains.

Nostalgic, vintage-style weddings have also seen an increase in search via Pinterest. Searches for vintage lace wedding dresses were up 200 per cent, with antique vintage wedding rings up 430 per cent.

Gen Z may be leaning towards colour when it comes to wedding styling in 2024, but there are ways to do it that won't date, says wedding planner Dena Appleby. Photo / Getty Images.

In line with the romantic aesthetic, Appleby says last year she noted many requests from her couples for bows to be included in their styling but with the saturation of the look, inspired by the likes of fashion brands Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha, it may be a flash-in-the-pan trend.

“I anticipate they will be on their way out, as people are constantly striving to be original and different,” she predicts, saying there are plenty of ways to add your own spin on trending touches to make your wedding day more personal.

A fun way to do this is with show-stopping, photographic moments such as champagne towers.

“The majority of our couples still want the champagne tower moment but we’re seeing them try to mix it up and be different with coupes of their favourite drinks like espresso martinis or an Aperol Spritz. It’s a great way to set the tone and start the party,” she says.

“We recently designed a wedding where we lit the whole marquee and cocktail area with the bride’s favourite incense,” adds Appleby. “She really wanted guests to link the scent with their special day so gave everyone a personalised incense keepsake to take home.”

With the recession playing a part in dictating the budget of many couples in 2024, Pinterest trends are also showing couples turning away from over-the-top, expensive soirees and leaning into intimate weddings in cosy environments that connect with nature.

Appleby explains that while many couples choose to invest a large portion of their budget into heavily designed floral arrangements and impactful architectural blooms, the flower budget is one of the first areas to be trimmed when looking to save money.

“These couples are opting to keep tables minimalistic and designing aisle decor so that it can be easily repurposed for bar and cocktail hour areas,” she says.

To take the stress out of your big day and leave the details to someone else, setting aside some of your budget for a wedding planner may actually save you money in the long run. A planner can negotiate with vendors and work out logistical details that align with your budget and negate the likelihood of costly hiccups.

And if you wanted to hire your own personal assistant for the day, it turns out, that’s now an option, too. Bride Personal Assistant is an Auckland-based business which offers brides extra assistance on the wedding day with everything from making sure your glass is topped up to cleaning your jewellery, holding your bouquet, ensuring your photographer snaps the right details and even delivering luggage.

Lastly, because it’s 2024, you can absolutely hire a wedding content creator to snap your behind-the-scenes ‘raw’ content for Instagram, too.

“Wedding content creators are popping up everywhere,” shares Appleby. “They’re great to have on top of your photographer or videographer for more casual, in-the-moment footage.”