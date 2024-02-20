With the wedding industry bigger than ever and myriad matrimonial options around, where does one start to look? Whether shopping for a classic wedding dress or something more contemporary, close to home is always the best option. Aotearoa has some budding retailers to consider (plus established businesses doing new things) so, from bridal launches to pop-ups and accessories to match, we vow you’ll love these new launches and, hopefully, get hitched without a hitch.

Saying “I do” is a moment every bride cherishes forever. But we’re not talking about those two little words mentioned at the far end of the aisle. Rather, a moment nestled in a well-lit dressing room surrounded by tearful relatives and a pile of “I don’ts”.

Finding the perfect white dress for your big day may seem like a task as simple as they come, but this often favoured part of wedding planning can be the bane of bridal chaos.

But it doesn’t need to be. So, where to start? With an array of Auckland openings, freshly released collections and elegant new jewellery (for that finishing touch) here are the biggest bridal launches on our radar and our top picks for wedding season.

Fresh collections and new pop-up stores

LVR Bridal's recently released collection Hand in Hand is designed in-house and distinctly local. Photo / Emma Anderson

LVR Bridal

Expanding its popular multi-brand range — which includes labels like Lola Varma and L’Eto — local boutique LVR Bridal has brought its inaugural in-house bridal collection to the aisle, in tow with a special collaboration featuring a well-known New Zealand designer. The collection, Hand in Hand, is not your average white dress parade. Playing with texture and shape, the dresses and separates are perfect for for brides who like to break the mould but nod to tradition. And with a marriage between LVR and Wynn Hamlyn in the form of a matrimonial suit made from 100 per cent wool, the collection is an ode to the modern bride and a love letter to contemporary romance. See the collection and arrange a fitting at LVR’s boutique.

13 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton, Auckland.

Love James offers a curated range of vintage garments. Photo / Katie Kimpton Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Love James Vintage Salon (opening in March)

There’s soon to be a new bridal addition to the Karangahape Road bustle. The vibrant strip is well-regarded as Tāmaki Makaurau’s vintage epicentre, and fittingly Love James Vintage Salon will, come March 10, be its new merchant offering that “something borrowed” for expectant brides with its thoughtfully hand-picked vintage range. Auckland’s first vintage-only bridal salon, the dedicated space comes after a series of successful pop-ups, and will be appointment only (though Love James founder Lizzie Langridge tells Viva there are open days in the works). What’s more, the salon will be sharing its new space with Floral Centric, Michelle Coomey florals and artist Brogan Scott, providing a one-stop-shop for all things nuptials in the run-up to the big day.

446 Karangahape Rd, Auckland City, Auckland.

The 50ft Queenie from Gloria fuses drama with elegance. Photo / @gloria_nz_

Gloria

Ring in your nuptials with a dress from a local fashion luminary that is tailored to you. The bridal market can often be saturated with the same brands and, consequently, the same styles. Thankfully with custom labels such as Gloria, which offer a unique point of view and personal approach, your day doesn’t have to fit the mould. The label’s new store and showroom opened late last year on Ponsonby Rd — the Karangahape Rd end — and the dress of your dreams can be custom-made thanks to a few styling sessions and one-on-one time with Gloria designer Kristine Crabb. Bespoke bridal has never been easier. Also worth a look is the refreshingly alternative array of veils and accessories.

8 Ponsonby Rd, Auckland City, Auckland.

Local designers deliver bridal looks too

Some of the best options can be found in our very own backyard — not to mention supporting New Zealand brands can make your big day even more special — and for those wanting something less traditionally “bridal” many local labels have expanded their lines to include designs suitable for weddings and, in some cases, customisable to suit their clientele’s bridal taste.

A few of Aotearoa’s biggest names in fashion have all dipped into nuptial fashion, offering an array of sartorial services for a bride-to-be. Ingrid Starnes offers a collection of varying styles and silhouettes — both made to order and made to measure — catering to the bride’s interpretation of romance through high-quality silks, broderie and lace. A personalised dress by Juliette Hogan is something special, but as the Auckland-based designer only makes ten wedding dresses a year, this service is one much-coveted in the Tāmaki Makaurau wedding scene. Expressions of interest can be made online, or visit one of the brand’s stores. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Local slow-fashion favourite Ingrid Starnes offers a range of custom designs. Photo / @ingridstarnes

A special occasion calls for a perfect fit, and there are several retailers and brands that cater with an extended size range. Paper Swan Bride stores across Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington offer an array of bridal styles and trends in sizes 18-26, including brands like Wisteria, Audrianna and more. Hera Couture releases Curve iterations for their collections, which offer plus-sized designs in timeless styles, proving that fashion has no bounds in the bridal genre.

The Helena Curve dress is just one of the many size-inclusive pieces from Hera Couture. Photo / Hera Couture

Bridal Bijouterie

The most important part of wedding planning is the details. Accessories aren’t just a finishing touch, they are matrimonial must-haves, especially when it comes to jewellery and rings, which are a tangible symbol of love. From collections dedicated to tying the knot, to releases that exude happily ever after effortlessly, nuptial accessorising isn’t a chapter you want to skip. Personalised jewellery services are a good place to start. Local brand Naveya & Sloane, has an elegant retail studio upstairs at 44 Queen St in Auckland, and offer handcrafted engagement rings and wedding bands alongside its retail range, with a bespoke experience available by appointment. International luxury houses Tiffany and Co. and Bulgari have become synonymous with romantic gestures, and offering a truly special in-store experience, and both are located in Auckland City, Britomart and Queen St respectively. In more collaborative options, partnerships such as the new Trish Peng x Amélie George bring together the world of bridalwear and jewellery in three pear-drop earring styles. Available online and from the Trish Peng boutique at 37 Mackelvie St, Grey Lynn. .

