Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Steve Braunias: Why a wedding makes a difference to a couple’s love

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Steve Braunias toasts a perfect couple on their wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias toasts a perfect couple on their wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

We went to a wedding in Waihī in the weekend. Waihī Beach, not Waihī town, of course; possibly no one has ever thought to get married in Waihī town, that small, humble inland settlement

Latest from Lifestyle