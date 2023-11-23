Say ‘I Do’ To These 15 Chic Wedding Accessories, From Pearl Earrings To Elegant Heels

You’ve bought The Dress. Secured The Suit. Now it’s time to add the final touches to your wedding day, from the best bridal jewellery to stunning heels and smart bow ties.

When you know, you know. It applies to marriage, and to getting dressed for that marriage. It’s The Dress and The Suit, the piece that stunned and had no comparison. Perhaps you weren’t expecting it to do this. “I would never have thought that I’d wear a strapless A-line style,” newly-wed Yiselle Yost recently told us of her Hera Couture gown, “but I went into dress shopping with an open mind and it was one of the first dresses I tried on.”

Of course, you’re not nuptial-ready yet. There’s also the accessories. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson rounds up some of the loveliest earrings, shoes, veils and more to shop now. We’ve got you covered from head to toe, all you need to do is say “I do”.

