Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Smells like team spirit: Would you pay $170 to smell like Eden Park?

Greg Bruce
By
9 mins to read
Eden Park's new perfume, Number One. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eden Park's new perfume, Number One. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eden Park has made some weird moves in the last few years, but is a range of perfumes taking things too far? We ask Aussie CEO Nick Sautner what’s going on. Also: We put it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle