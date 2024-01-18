Karangahape Road. Photo /RNZ/Tom Kitchin

If you want to check out the “most infamous street” in New Zealand, you should head to Auckland according to the Washington Post.

It’s here you’ll find Karangahape Rd, which the American newspaper has described as, not just infamous in Aotearoa, but “one of the most interesting places to visit in Auckland” thanks to its “checkered history”.

The street was the star of an article published in the Washington Post’s ‘By the way’ section on January 13, which offered insight into the street’s “checkered history” and current reputation as a where the quirky and marginalised can freely express themselves.

This isn’t the first time K Rd has got global attention. In 2022, Time Out named it the 6th coolest street in the world, describing it as the ‘bohemian heart’ of Auckland, and full of character.

In this most recent feature, the newspaper calls out five spots on the street worth visiting.

Crushes

Crushes has gone from strength to strength since starting in 2011. Photo / Instagram, @crushes_shop

First up is the beloved vintage and secondhand store, Crushes. Since setting up shop in 2011, the little boutique has flourished into a two-story treasure trove, with items proudly sourced from socially conscious, female-owned, indigenous-owned and/or sustainable companies.

The eclectic spot also hosts events and gatherings where people can swap clothes, socialise or learn new skills such as sewing.

Tautai Gallery

Hair Mask by artist Māia Piata Rose Week casts vibrant shadows on the Tautai Gallery floor. Photo / Merewai Durutalo

The second must-visit spot according to the Washington Post is Tautai Gallery, a space that pays tribute to the Pacific island communities that flourished in Karangahape Rd during the 1960s before being moved along by gentrification.

Opened in 2020 as part of the Tautai Pacific Arts Trust, the gallery space is always full of work by Auckland’s Pacific artists from paintings and prints to sculptures and installations.

Coco’s Cantina

Coco's Cantina is known for its hearty pasta and good vibes. Photo / Supplied.

If exploring has worked up an appetite and you want somewhere that is “unpretentious” but tasty, make a beeline for Coco’s Cantina, the Washington Post suggests.

“The cheerfully mismatched decor and warm staff make going for dinner at Coco’s feel like dropping by a friend’s place,” the feature states, praising its “no-fuss rustic cuisine” and happy hour pasta.

Caluzzi Drag Cabaret

Caluzzi promises a night of food and fun for visitors. Photo / Instagram, @caluzzicabaret

The next stop should be Caluzzi Drag Cabaret. Impossible to miss thanks to its neon signage, Caluzzi has been part of K Rd culture since 1996 and continues to be a popular spot for those who want dinner and a show. Here, the servers double as entertainers guaranteed to dazzle diners with their glittery get-ups and polished performances.

Described as “an interactive, ebullient experience”, by the Washington Post, it’s one of K Rd’s must-do experiences.

Club Burlesque at the Las Vegas Club

Dates are yet to be released for Club Burlesque's next season at the Las Vegas Club. Photo / Instagram, @clubburlesquenz

End the night with even more burlesque at the Las Vegas Club, the Washington Post suggests. Co-founded and produced by Verity Johnson, who saw a gap in the market for a show that offered sexy burlesque and flirty cabaret, the shows kicked off in 2020, often selling out.

Held on Fridays during summer and winter, Club Burlesque is yet to release its latest season but shares season updates on its website.