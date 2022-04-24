Fort Greene are adding this family recipe to their baked goods for Anzac Day - and if you can't get enough, you can make it for yourself all year long.
Ingredients
|125g
|butter
|20g
|golden syrup
|15ml
|water
|2 ½
|baking soda
|150g
|plain flour
|150g
|brown sugar
|100g
|rolled oats (use half jumbo and half rolled)
|85g
|desiccated coconut
Directions
- Preheat oven to 150C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Melt the butter, golden syrup and water together in a small pot. When melted add in the baking soda and mix well.
- Put the flour, sugar and coconut in a mixing bowl. Add the butter mixture and mix well.
- Form mixture into balls with wet hands, place on a prepared tray, and flatten them. Bake for 20 minutes.