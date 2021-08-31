Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five quick lockdown dinners that use just five ingredients

5 minutes to read
All it takes is eggs, spinach, milk, feta and pastry to make a great quiche. Photo / Getty Images

All it takes is eggs, spinach, milk, feta and pastry to make a great quiche. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Wood
By:

Megan Wood is a food, travel and lifestyle writer based in Auckland.

If you are in Auckland then you are looking down the barrel of another long two weeks of level four, no takeaway to be had.

Planning dinner every night is hard enough, but add to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.