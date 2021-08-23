Covid 19: Self isolating? Meals you can make from just a few pantry staples without leaving the house

Repeat after me: 'I will also make sure I have lentils in the pantry'. Lentil soup is life. Photo / Getty Images

If you are one of the many New Zealanders who were in the wrong place at the wrong time and are now self-isolating then you may be struggling with how to get the groceries you need. My family are currently in that isolated position and had to enlist the help of wonderful family members to shop for us and leave it contactless at our door. Not wanting to impose more than once I was very careful about my shopping list, choosing foods that I knew would last and that I could shape into many different meals. As someone who is well versed at the art of creating a meal from almost nothing I thought I would share some ideas. These meals are for anyone who is running low on fresh food and is starting to hyperventilate as dinner time approaches.

Lockdown supermarket staples

Firstly I wanted to share some of the items on my lockdown shopping list. In my world, if I have these things on hand I can make magic.

Eggs Cans of black beans Spaghetti Frozen corn Dried noodles – rice and egg Cheeses – tasty, feta, halloumi and parmesan Dried lentils – brown and puy/French Cans of chickpeas Stock cubes – beef, chicken and vegetable

Straight from the pantry lockdown dinners

Quick and simple fried rice

Fried rice is always a winner and you need very little to put it together. Photo / Getty Images

Serves 4

With a lot of trial and error I came to the realisation that the secret to authentic fried rice is lots of oil. In an effort to make it a little bit less artery clogging I use avocado oil, which is better for you and adds a lovely natural flavour. Use any frozen vegetables that you have, there really is no wrong addition, although carrot, corn and peas are traditional. If you are cooking the rice at the time be sure to rinse it several times in cold water before proceeding. You can obviously add cooked chicken, prawns or bacon if you have it, but this is lockdown so I wanted to keep it simple.



Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked white rice

1 cup frozen vege (corn, peas and carrots work well)

1 egg

2 Tbsp avocado oil (or other light oil, eg. rapeseed)

1 Tbsp light soy sauce

1 clove garlic, chopped

Directions:

Add avocado oil and garlic to wok on medium heat, stirring for 2 minutes. Add rice, and stir until coated with oil and heated through. Defrost frozen vegetables by pouring over boiling water and allowing it to sit for 2 minutes before draining, then add to wok. Stir fry until heated. Make a well in the centre of the wok, crack in the egg and gently scramble. Add soy sauce, stir well to combine and serve.

Speedy tuna pasta

If you have pasta and a can of tuna then you have yourself a meal. Photo / Getty Images

Serves 4

Always having a can of tuna on hand is a habit I picked up from my mum, and it is a really good one. With a can of tuna you can make great toasties by adding cheese and sweet chilli sauce, or you could combine some cold potatoes, olives and tuna for a (sort of) nicoise salad. The best way to make a can of tuna go a long way, though, is to stir it through pasta.

Ingredients:

1 x 185g can of tuna

1 pinch chilli flakes

1 drizzle olive oil

250g of dried spaghetti

1 x lemon

1 x Tbsp of capers (optional, if you have them)

A small handful rocket (optional, if you have)

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to the boil, salt well and add spaghetti, I like to slightly underdo my pasta, which usually happens at about the 9-minute mark. While your spaghetti is cooking, heat olive oil in a deep cast iron pan, add chilli flakes and stir for about a minute. Drain pasta when done, reserving a cup of the pasta water. Add cooked spaghetti to the oil and chilli, tossing to coat. Add tuna, capers (if using), grate over a little lemon zest, then squeeze a generous amount of lemon juice over as well. Toss to combine, I find tongs work well. Add a little of the pasta water if things look too dry. Season very well with salt and pepper. If you have some rocket add it now and toss until it starts to wilt. Serve immediately with an extra crack of pepper for good measure.

No waste frittata

A frittata is essentially a crustless quiche which makes it a really easy dinner if you have leftover vege and eggs on hand. Photo / Getty Images

Serves 2

If you are fortunate enough to have eggs in the fridge then you always have a meal. A frittata has to be the best lockdown meal as you can include any leftover vegetables you have – roast pumpkin is wonderful here – and it comes together in minutes, in just one pan. I am sure everyone has their own way of doing this kind of dish, but this is mine and it never fails. You will need a fry pan that can also go under the grill, check the bottom of the pan if you are not sure.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

¼ cup of milk

A cup of vegetables such as mushrooms, leftover roast pumpkin, spinach

A handful of any cheese you have on hand, feta + tasty is ideal, grated parmesan also works

Fresh parsley (optional, if you have)

A pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Crack the eggs into a large bowl, add milk and a generous amount of salt and cracked pepper. Whisk well. Heat a non-stick oven-safe fry pan to medium, add any vege you want to include and cook/heat to your liking. Add chilli flakes if using. If using parsley, finely chop and add it to the egg mixture. Spread the vege out evening in your pan, pour over egg mixture. Cook for around five minutes until it just starts to cook through to the top. Sprinkle over cheese. Heat grill to medium- high and place fry pan under element. Grill until brown and bubbly on top. Serve in large pizza-esque slices with toast or a little side salad if you have some greens.

Carrot and lentil soup

Serves 4

I am one of those weird people who adore lentils. The nutty flavour is amazing and they have to be one of the most budget-friendly dinner options around. You can leave out the carrot if you don't have any and this soup is still a delight.

Ingredients:

½ small onion finely diced

6 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 cup dried brown or red lentils

3 vegetable stock cubes

4 cups of water

2 tsp curry powder

2 carrots, diced

A drizzle of olive oil

1 Tbsp plain yoghurt

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large pot heat the olive oil on medium, then add garlic and onion and stir gently for 10 minutes. Add curry powder and stir till fragrant. Add remaining ingredients, except for yoghurt, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring often. If it starts to dry out, add more water. When lentils are done, season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and stir through yoghurt. Serve with an extra dollop of yoghurt on top and a squeeze of Sriracha sauce for some nice heat.

Simple Singapore-style noodles

My take on Singapore noodles is nothing like the real thing but it is quick, easy and tastes great. Photo / Getty Images

Serves 4

Singapore noodles are traditionally made with rice noodles, so feel free to use those instead, I just prefer egg noodles and find them easier to work with. You can toss anything you like in this, bits of leftover roast meat, prawns, tofu - go nuts!

Ingredients:

3 nests of dried round egg noodles

1 carrot, grated

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

Any other vegetables you have such as broccoli, bean sprouts, green beans

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

2 Tbsp light soy sauce

1 egg, lightly beaten

Leftover cooked chicken (optional)

Directions: