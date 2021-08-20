Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Kiwi chefs share what to cook this lockdown

Josh Emett and other chefs share their favourite lockdown recipes. Photo / @kieran_e_scott

With the country in level 4 lockdown once again, chances are you're spending most of your time in your kitchen at home.

We all cooked and baked up a storm during last year's lockdown, but this time round your go-to recipes may be getting a little tired. There's only so many loaves of banana bread you can consume after all.

How about some tips from professional chefs to get you inspired in the kitchen again this lockdown? From a heartwarming risotto to finger-licking good ribs, here's some comfort recipes to help alleviate the boredom and fill the tummies in your bubble. The whole family can get involved and you might find some new favourite recipes to add to your collection.

Risotto

James Kenny's risotto recipe is the perfect lockdown comfort food. Photo / Supplied

Alberts Group head chef James Kenny says this risotto recipe is perfect for a cold winter's night.

"It's cheap and easy to make, soul food that the kids will love.

"The trick to a good risotto is to keep the rice as hydrated as possible with a good stock, as the rice will continue to absorb after it is off the heat."

Ingredients

● Quarter of a crown pumpkin, diced

● 200g sliced mixed mushrooms

● 1 shallot diced

● 2 cloves garlic, diced

● 1 bay leaf

● Handful of chopped roquette leaves

● 1 litre of a good vegetable or chicken stock

● 200g Arborio risotto rice

● 50g mascarpone cheese

● 20g Parmesan cheese

● White wine (optional)

Method

1. Roast diced pumpkin at 170 degrees for 10 minutes in oven then allow to cool

2. Saute sliced mushrooms on high heat until browned, set aside to cool

3. Heat up stock to a simmer in a small pot and have a ladle at the ready

4. On a medium heat, slowly sweat the shallots and garlic until translucent, add in the risotto rice and toast for 2 minutes

5. Deglaze with white wine if using and increase the heat to cook off the alcohol, add bay leaf.

6. Start adding in the stock a ladle full at a time , letting the rice absorb the liquid before adding more

7. Cook for approximately 15-20 minutes until "al dente" or to your preference

8. Take off the heat, fold through the pumpkin, mushrooms, roquette and mascarpone cheese

9. Finish by grating over the Parmesan and serve.

Chicken, parsley and leek pot pie

The whole family will enjoy this chicken pot pie. Photo / @kieran_e_scott

Michelin star chef and household name Josh Emett shares his recipe for the ultimate chicken pot pie - a classic winter warmer the whole family can enjoy.

Ingredients

● 1 large carrot, sliced

● 75g butter

● 2 cloves garlic, grated

● ½ leek, chopped

● 75g plain flour

● 800ml chicken stock

● Sea salt

● 1tsp Dijon

● 3 Tbsp cream

● ½ cup Parsley, chopped

● Tbsp thyme, chopped

● 1 roast chicken, still warm with meat picked off the bone

● Puff pastry, store bought

● 1 egg, beaten

● 1Tbsp milk

Method

1. In a pot cook the carrots until half cooked then add the butter and melt then add the leeks and garlic and sweat down for two minutes.

2. Add the flour and cook out for 5 minutes until smooth. Start adding the stock bit by bit stirring all the time until completely cooked through and the sauce is smooth, season with sea salt then add the Dijon and the cream.

3. Remove from the heat and fold in the chopped chicken, the parsley and the thyme. Check the seasoning again then place in an oven proof baking dish and cool.

4. Mix the egg and milk together to make an egg wash. Once the pie mix is cool brush the outside of the dish with egg wash and lay your puff pastry over the top, remove any excess using a small knife. Then brush the top with the rest of the egg wash.

5. Decorate as you please then bake at 180' for 30-40 minutes until cooked through and pastry is golden and flakey.

Sticky glazed pork ribs

These sticky glazed pork ribs will go down a treat. Photo / @kieran_e_scott

Kiwi chef Jamie Hogg-Wharekawa returned from New York City at the end of 2020 and is now the new head chef for The Oyster Inn. Here he shares his mouthwatering recipe for pork ribs - the mess is worth it.

Ingredients



● 2Tbsp brown sugar

● 1Tbsp salt

● 1Tbsp soy sauce

● 1Tbsp oyster sauce

● 1tsp cracked black pepper

● 3 cloves garlic minced

● 3 tablespoons oil

● Chilli flakes to taste

● Ground cumin, to taste

● 1kg of ribs or chosen meat

● Fresh chilli, sliced

● Fresh coriander

● Spring onion, sliced

● Sesame seeds

Method

1. Mix together the brown sugar, salt, soy sauce, oyster sauce, black pepper, garlic, oil, chilli flakes and cumin.

2. Brush over the ribs and marinate for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 140'.

3. Wrap the ribs in tin foil and place on a baking tray, place in the oven for 1 and ½ hours or until meat is falling off the bone. Finish with chilli, coriander, spring onion and sesame seeds.

4. Eat immediately.