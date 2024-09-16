Cost-of-living crisis: 21 ways even the rich are feeling it – Kim Knight

Small drink, small(er) price: the Tiny Tinis at Auckland restaurant First Mates, Last Laugh. Photo / Kayle Lawson
OPINION/HUMOUR
Nobody is immune to the rising price of everything. Lifestyle journalist Kim Knight takes a humorous look at a completely humourless situation.
Overheard at the hairdressers: “Oh, it’s just a little dinner party. We’vehired someone to make cocktails and [insert food influencer du jour] is coming in to do the food. Six courses. Who can afford to go out anymore?!”
Who indeed?
Recently, a colleague sent me a photograph of a Ponsonby Rd crudité platter. It appeared to consist of three radishes, four rounds of carrot, one-quarter of a stick of sliced celery and six leaves of radicchio. It came with a tablespoon of macadamia dip and a $26 price tag.
She was outraged. “Serve it on a smaller plate at least?”
Smart thinking. This is the kind of cost-of-living crisis hack rich people appreciate. Because absolutely nobody is immune to the rising price of everything. And for every one of us worrying about how to make next week’s rent, someone else is surely thinking...
1/ Hairdressers used to offer me a Vogue magazine – now I’m reading about the royals on 70gsm gloss.