Since late last year, the young father and promising rugby star has been shuttling between the two cities, spending weeks at a time away from his little family while training and playing, returning home on free weekends to remind Jorji-Lee, now almost one, who her daddy is.

But the challenging season has paid off, both on and away from the field, with Josh now excited to share that not only has he been signed to the Chiefs for the next two years, but he and Bonnie are also expecting their second child.

“It’s reassuring to know that we’re going to be in a good position to grow our family,” shares Josh. “I can provide for them and we can all be together.”

Now permanently based in Hamilton, Bonnie and Jorji can lead a more normal life with Josh.

“Jorji was only four months old when Josh left and she had to get used to talking to her dad a lot via FaceTime, so she has become obsessed with the phone, which I hate,” laughs Bonnie.

The young mum says she adapted well to life with Josh suddenly gone and, being a big believer in routines, it was almost harder to adjust to the odd weekend when he returned.

“I’m quite efficient on my own,” she tells. “Even though we all went with the flow, it was still hard when he left again after a day or two.”

When Josh was still splitting his time between cities, his support crew would join him in Hamilton for Chiefs games, staying at the flat he shared with fellow Taranaki teammate Mills Sanerivi and Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi, whose partner and four-year-old twins were based in Wellington.

Josh says the discipline of rugby has prepared him well for parenthood. Photo / Gina Fabish

“The flat did feel like baby central sometimes,” laughs Josh.

Looking ahead to life with two children under two, the pair admit there will be tough times to come, but Josh says the discipline of rugby has prepared him well.

“Rugby has taught me patience, consistency and communication – although Bonnie would probably say I’m still a work in progress at home,” jokes Josh.

“I think you can say that for all males!” responds Bonnie.

She says she never used to understand why wives and girlfriends of rugby players seemed to put their own lives and careers on hold.

A former personal trainer now in gym management, Bonnie loves her job, as well as being a mum, but she now has a new perspective on what it takes to be part of a rugby family.

“After almost a year of it, I understand what is involved with the travel and commute, and working six months on and six months off,” she reflects. “I’ve had big challenges with this, but I think I now see the bigger picture and it has made me change my perspective.”

The couple knew that parenthood was something they both wanted. Photo / Gina Fabish

The pair met four years ago, when Josh first moved to Taranaki from Auckland, aged only 19. Bonnie’s friends “hung around the footy boys” and while he had his eye on her very early on, she simply thought about him as “the young, new, annoying boy fresh to New Plymouth”.

But once she got the opportunity to talk to him and discover he was “like an old soul”, her opinion very quickly changed.

The couple knew from the beginning that parenthood was something they both wanted. And while neither of them was in a rush, they talked about it openly and it seemed a natural decision once they knew they wanted to stay together.

With their second baby expected to be an early Christmas present, due on December 23, the pair will have their hands full with the two children only 18 months apart.

But Josh says being a dad is something that came naturally to him and, this time around, he’s looking forward to being more hands-on.

“I’m definitely excited and I can’t wait to have a little number two being carried around,” he enthuses. “I wish I’d been around more to watch Jorji grow up, so I’m stoked and relieved we’ll all be together.”

Their plans almost certainly include a wedding – “There have been some hints dropped,” confides Josh – but for now, the couple say that’s not a priority and raising a family together is the ultimate commitment.