Taranaki's Josh Jacomb has signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs Super Rugby team. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Rising rugby star Josh Jacomb has signed a two-year contract with the Gallagher Chiefs.

Jacomb earned a spot in the 2024 Chiefs’ wider training squad after a stand-out performance during the 2023 NPC season with the winning team of Taranaki.

He was then promoted to the main squad as an injury replacement, proving he has the skills to perform at a Super Rugby level.

Jacomb said he was excited about having committed to the Chiefs.

“After being exposed to the environment for the first time this year, I’m just looking forward to continuing to learn, grow, and develop as a person and a rugby player at the Chiefs over the next couple of years,” he said.