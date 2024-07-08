Advertisement
Super Rugby: Gallagher Chiefs sign on Josh Jacomb for two years

Taranaki's Josh Jacomb has signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs Super Rugby team. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Rising rugby star Josh Jacomb has signed a two-year contract with the Gallagher Chiefs.

Jacomb earned a spot in the 2024 Chiefs’ wider training squad after a stand-out performance during the 2023 NPC season with the winning team of Taranaki.

He was then promoted to the main squad as an injury replacement, proving he has the skills to perform at a Super Rugby level.

Jacomb said he was excited about having committed to the Chiefs.

“After being exposed to the environment for the first time this year, I’m just looking forward to continuing to learn, grow, and develop as a person and a rugby player at the Chiefs over the next couple of years,” he said.

“It’s definitely a special and proud moment for myself and my family.”

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said they’re excited to have Jacomb join the team.

“Josh is an incredible young talent and it’s fantastic he will be wearing Chiefs colours for the foreseeable future.

“[He] really lit the 2023 NPC season alight when given his opportunity at Taranaki, and his reputation as a game driver for the future was only enhanced when he took the reins on a few occasions this year,” McMillan said.

“He is courageous, tough, and a great communicator, an incredible young talent.”

Jacomb had his debut for the Chiefs at the beginning of March this year against the Queensland Reds. At the end of that month, he donned the No 10 jersey against the Crusaders.

Jacomb will reunite with teammates Damian McKenzie and Kaleb Trask in 2025, as the first-five trio for the Chiefs.

