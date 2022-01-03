Billionaire toy entrepreneur Nick Mowbray and partner Jaimee Lupton expecting child

Steinlager's New Zealand's Finest presents Nick Mowbray. He reveals the companies small beginnings through to its meteoric rise. Video / Steinlager

Kiwi toy tycoon Nick Mowbray and his longtime partner, haircare entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton, are expecting their first child together.

Lupton revealed the news this evening on her Instagram account.

"Who knew meeting 9 years ago would lead us to this moment ..." she wrote next to a photo of the two that showed off her new baby bump. "Nick's little sidekick arriving July 2022."

The post also showed an image of her ultrasound.

Mowbray, who earned his fortune after moving to Hong Kong with his brother when he was 18 to start Zuru Toys, lives in Auckland these days with Lupton.

Zuru sells hundreds of millions of dollars worth of toys each year and had made the Mowbray family billionaires.

Lupton, meanwhile, co-founded her own successful business venture in 2020 - MONDAY haircare. The brand - described as an environmentally friendly, cruelty-free shampoo - launched into four new major markets last year and 7 million bottles were sold, she recently told the Herald.

The couple have plans to visit family this summer but don't plan to stray too far from New Zealand, Lupton said in the interview, not letting on about the big news.

"We are staying local for the most part, visiting my partner Nick's family in the Waikato, Mt Maunganui and Bay of Islands," she said. "I'll hopefully be getting over to Sydney in early 2022 to see some of my team and friends."