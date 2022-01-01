Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Entertainment

The power couples of 2022 - who will call the shots?

11 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Ricardo Simich

Meet the influential Kiwi couples likely to set the agenda in business, retail, politics and media this year. Spy Editor Ricardo Simich reports.

The FMCG power couple

Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton. Photo / Supplied
He started with toys, she started with shampoo

