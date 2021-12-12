Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cecilia Robinson's online healthcare startup, Tend, buys two real-world medical centres

5 minutes to read
Tend co-founder Cecilia Robinson. Photo / Supplied

Tend co-founder Cecilia Robinson. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Virtual primary healthcare startup Tend Health has bought two major medical centres - Symonds Street Medical Centre and Pakuranga Medical Centre - and says two more acquisitions are on the way.

The deals make

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.