Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business heroes: Marko Bogoievski: Visionary who reshaped Infratil's manager into an institution

3 minutes to read
During his 12 years as the head of Morrison & Co, Marko Bogoievski has led a transformation from New Zealand focused manager to a global leader in data and renewable energy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During his 12 years as the head of Morrison & Co, Marko Bogoievski has led a transformation from New Zealand focused manager to a global leader in data and renewable energy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Editor

Marko Bogoievski's time as the chief executive of Morrison & Co has seen the asset manager transformed from a brilliant, if quirky, team behind Infratil to an emerging global player at the cutting edge of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.