New Zealand

Superyachts, private islands and luxury estates: How NZ's rich and famous holiday

11 minutes to read
Ricardo Simich
By
Ricardo Simich

Spy Reporter

Want to holiday like the wealthiest Kiwis? Spy editor Ricardo Simich reveals where they go and what they do.

Boats and the Bay of Islands

Toy billionaire Nick Mowbray and partner Jaimee Lupton will spend

