Top 11 residential sales of 2021: Eight Auckland, three Queenstown deals, $160m changes hands

5 minutes to read
Argyle St, Herne Bay, set this year's record. Photo / OneRoof

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The list of the top 11 house and lifestyle property sales in this country for 2021 is out.

Kelvin Davidson, CoreLogic's chief property economist, identified the most expensive sales of the year for the Herald.

