Top 11 residential sales of 2021: Eight Auckland, three Queenstown deals, $160m changes hands

Argyle St, Herne Bay, set this year's record. Photo / OneRoof

The list of the top 11 house and lifestyle property sales in this country for 2021 is out.

Kelvin Davidson, CoreLogic's chief property economist, identified the most expensive sales of the year for the Herald.

Eight of the top 11 were in Auckland and the rest around the Queenstown area, totalling more than $140 million worth of deals.

"It's pretty much the usual suspects in terms of top sales: mansions in Herne Bay and Remuera and some larger blocks around Queenstown," Davidson said, providing the list of addresses, prices, property types, areas and the date when the agreement was struck.

1. $22m: Argyle St, Herne Bay, single dwelling, sale agreed June 28

Argyle St eclipsed all other sales in 2021. Photo / OneRoof

Sold by developer Kurt Gibbons and wife Makere to financier Tony Radisich's Executive Trustees. Davidson said this sale set this year's record. The Gibbons bought a nearby Marine Pd house for $23.5m but Davidson said that was struck in 2020, hence doesn't make 2021's list. Executive Trustees' name is on the new title. Companies Office records show it is owned by Radisich, of Broadlands Finance. Sold by Ollie and Graham Wall.

2. $19.75m: Victoria Ave, Remuera, grand colonial-style home, sale agreed in early December.

Victoria Ave, sold in a deal brokered by Michael Boulgaris for $19.75m in December. Photo / Boulgaris Ltd

Culum and Kirstin Manson sold this place, which was once home of the honorary Bolivia consulate and which they had extensively renovated. Agent Michael Boulgaris struck the deal, recovering after nearly being killed in a horse eventing accident in August.

3. $18.2m: Mooney Rd, Speargrass Flat outside Arrowtown, 9.1ha lifestyle property, sale agreed August 21

Mooney Rd, Speargrass Flat outside Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Property records show Eric and Suzanne Faesenkloet sold this property in the Queenstown Lakes District to Matagouri 2021, owned by R & H Trust Co of a Whanganui chartered accountants. Speargrass Flat has many multimillionaires. "Hidden away on 22 acres of well-established grounds with natural ponds and a tennis court, this is arguably one of the most desirable rural addresses in the Wakatipu Basin," one website said of this place. Faesenkloet is chairman of the Golf Warehouse retail business.

4. $16.1m: Forestline Rise, Ben Lomond between Queenstown and Glenorchy, dwelling, sale agreed on May 25

Property records show Wilson NZ Property Pty on the title. Companies Office records don't have that registered here.

5. $15.6m: Victoria Ave, Remuera, single dwelling, sale agreed June 10

Victoria Ave, Remuera. Photo / Facebook

Records show this is owned by Zhuohe Zhou. A luxury homes of Remuera social media page says this property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, is a 663sq m house on a 2580sq m site.

6. $14.5m: Wilding Rd, Lake Hayes, Queenstown area, 3.03ha lifestyle block, sale agreed August 12

Wilding Rd, Lake Hayes. Photo / OneRoof

This extensive lifestyle property has a sprawling modernist home built in 2005 with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four parking spaces, property records show.

7. $13.2m: Minnehaha Ave, Takapuna, single dwelling, sale agreed August 16

Minnehaha Ave, Takapuna, a Cape Cod-style place. Photo / OneRoof

The 612sq m house was designed by architect Ron Dijkmans more than 20 years ago and would not look out of place among the grand estates of Cape Cod in the United States, according to advertising in OneRoof this year. In addition to the five bedrooms, it has seven bathrooms, a library, an indoor pool and a games room with wrap-around terraces and a four-car garage

8. $12.5m: Karori Cres, Orākei, single dwelling, sale agreed April 13

Karori Cres - sale agreed to this year. Photo / OneRoof

The large home has "breathtaking views" over the Hauraki Gulf islands. Extensive use of wood, open-plan living and a big inground pool complete the luxury.

9. $12m: Hamilton Rd, Herne Bay, single dwelling, sale agreed October 5

Hamilton Rd, Herne Bay. Photo / Supplied

This sale was part of the deal that also involved this year's most expensive sale at 73 Argyle St. Kurt and Makere Gibbons settled the sale of this place on the same day they bought the Argyle St house, then put this house back up for sale right away.

10. $11.02m: Victoria Ave, Remuera, single dwelling, sale agreed May 28

Victoria Ave, Remuera. Source / OneRoof

It simply does not get any better than this super-luxurious, celebrity lifestyle near the village, hidden in Remuera's most prestigious avenue, OneRoof reported when this was advertised. Entering this property feels like entering a grand English estate as you head along the tall hedged drive and arrive at gates to a substantial five-bedroom contemporary black cedar family home that delivers everything you could possibly imagine.

On 3000sq m, the more than 500sq m home opens northwest to sun and beautiful park-like views over the swimming pool, expansive lawn, a new all-weather tennis court with tennis pavilion and your private woodland to Mt Hobson and the Sky Tower, OneRoof said.

11. $11m: Godden Cres, Mission Bay, single dwelling, sale agreed April 19

UP Real Estate advertised the sale, saying: "Buyers may never see a better home than this multiple award-winning Dorrington Atcheson architecturally designed masterpiece. Truly defying description, pictures are worth a thousand words but would not be adequate to truly convey what is on offer here. This special home of more than 640sq m finished to the highest of standards, wrapping around a perfect private poolside setting ... situated on just over 2000sq m 'half an acre' of level manicured, landscaped lawn and garden."