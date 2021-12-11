Real estate agent Michael Boulgaris makes $19.7m Remuera sale after near-death accident

Once the home of the honorary Bolivia consulate, this Remuera house has now been sold. Photo / Boulgaris

A real estate agent nearly killed in a horse eventing accident this year has just achieved one of 2021's highest house prices with the sale of a former ambassador's home in Remuera.

And in a coincidental twist, the home's former owner was at the accident that nearly killed him.

Michael Boulgaris, of Boulgaris Ltd, sold Hobson House at 95 Victoria Ave, for $19.75 million, nearly double its Auckland Council CV. The vendors were Culum Manson, of Mansons TCLM, and his wife Kristin.

On August 15, Boulgaris was flown to Middlemore Hospital in the Westpac Rescue helicopter when his horse, Fletch, rolled on him. The agent has spent the past few months recovering.

Kristin Manson was at the Takapoto Estate Showjumping event in Waikato when the accident happened and "was very worried about him", Culum Manson said.

"Kristin and I were really impressed with Michael's fortitude, perseverance and determination after his accident. It's amazing that he's managed to recover and get on with things," Manson said.

Boulgaris said he had fought hard to recover and selling the Victoria Ave residence, which was once the honorary Bolivia consulate's home, was a significant milestone for him in returning to work.

"I was in the intensive care unit for three weeks. I thought I was a goner, believe me — if you can't move your toe or thumb. It was the most horrifying experience.

Michael Boulgaris with his horse Fletch, who rolled on him in August. Photo / Supplied

"In the lockdown, I had no family support because no one could visit me," he said.

The house went for $19.75m in an agreement that went unconditional this week. Settlement is due in just over a fortnight.

A Remuera family with two young children had bought the house, Boulgaris said.

It was listed last year with another agency but did not sell. Boulgaris said he had only been appointed the sole agent in July — a month after his accident.

The five-bedroom house evokes old-world charm. Photo / Boulgaris

He advertised it for five months at $22.5m but said the lockdown introduced in August had "wiped out the luxury market".

"It was my suggestion to list for $22.5m because anyone with $10m to $20m is naturally going to try to negotiate, so the sale price was an absolute win-win for all parties."

The CV listed by Auckland Council was $11.5m.

The agent with his pet Border Collie cross Jacqui. Photo / Supplied

"I sold it to the current owners in September 2018 for $16.5m, so that just goes shows that with the market at that level, the vendors didn't lose any money".

Boulgaris said he was "still partially an invalid" after the accident, which had left him temporarily paralysed from the neck down.

"I've only just recently been able to walk. I have no use of my right arm. I am so touched by the support of my clients. My biggest breakthrough is discovering voice dictation."