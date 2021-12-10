Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Four hundred Chorus staff to leave Wyndham St for top level, BDO House

4 minutes to read
About 400 office workers are set to shift from Chorus House, 66 Wyndham St. Photo / Google Maps

About 400 office workers are set to shift from Chorus House, 66 Wyndham St. Photo / Google Maps

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A large Auckland telco corporate will move offices early next year.

The Auckland branch of Wellington-headquartered Chorus will move about 400 staff from Chorus House on Wyndham St towards the western CBD precinct at BDO

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.